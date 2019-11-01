The stage is set for the maiden edition of Heavenly Praise Night, which holds at St. Denis Catholic Church, Akoka, Lagos on Friday, November 15, 2019.

According to the organizer, Anthony Mechelin Iketalu aka Mechelin, the event tagged: ‘A Night of Praise and Worship’, promises to be a soul-lifting night of music and comedy. He stated: “The Heavenly Praise Night will feature great gospel talent and comedians including Prince Mich C. Phillips, Sisi Oge Nweke, Heavenly Praise Band, Mega Josh, Debbie Adoner, MC Elder O, Odumeje, and of course, myself among a host of others. There is going to be an out-pouring of the Holy Spirit and the faithful will be richly blessed and uplifted.”

Commenting on what inspired Heavenly Praise Night, Mechelin said: “We have been asking God to bless us but sometimes we have not done anything to appreciate God’s blessings. However, God needs something from us. He is touched whenever His creatures praise Him. I drew my inspiration from King David, a great king and a man after God’s heart. What did King David do differently? It’s praise and worship. So, I was thinking of what to do to touch God’s heart and the message came right before me. That was how the name ‘Heavenly Praise Night’ entered my thoughts, and I said thank you Yeshua.”

Host pastor is Rev. Fr. Francis Onyeka Anyanwu, parish priest, St. Denis Catholic Church, while officiating man of God is Rev. Fr. Bernard Oleru.