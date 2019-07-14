All is set for the Middle Belt Entertainment Awards (MIDEA), which is aimed at recognising outstanding celebrities from the Middle Belt region of the country.

According to the organiser, Alphatainment Nigeria Limited, MIDEA will distinguish itself by celebrating great artistes from Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Adamawa and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Several entertainers have emerged from the Middle Belt region including Tuface Idibia, Mercy Johnson-Okogie and others. While the concept aims to recognise artistes from the Middle Belt, it will inspire the up and coming ones to excel in their line of work,” the organiser says.

The event, which holds any moment from now, would witness amazing performances from top-notch Middle Belt musicians.