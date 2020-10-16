Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State government has rolled out programme of activities for the maiden edition of Miss Enugu beauty pageant slated for November 5, 2020.

According to the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugo Ibeh, auditioning comes up on Saturday at Palms Polo Park Mall, Enugu, while the camp is expected to open on October 30. He added that the winner of the contest would go home with a star prize of Toyota Camry and trip to Dubai.

Represented by Obinna Okeobasi, the commissioner assured that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration is determined to fully exploit the potential of its youth in the creative industry and would continue to promote creative initiatives as a means of youth empowerment.

Chief Executive Officer of Rich World Entertainment, promoters of the show, Bright Ezih, confirmed that the state government has put everything in place to ensure the successful hosting of the event. He said: “As the name implies, it’s one that has the full backing and involvement of the Enugu State government. What this means is that government has put everything in place. Government also gave us guidelines that we must meet. For instance, people usually make promises in this kind of event and they don’t fulfill such promises. So, the government mandated that we bring out the star prize and others before we kick-off. This, we have done, as we didn’t just unveil the star prize but every other prize is there.”