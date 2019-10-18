The stage is set for this year’s edition of Miss Nigeria, which holds on Saturday, November 30 at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, 26-year-old Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Aaron, said: “I am excited. The last one-year has been quite amazing! It has been a year of accomplishments. This year’s edition is themed: ‘Girls and Technology Grand Finale’.

Since inception in 1957, the Miss Nigeria brand continues to grow in history and social significance in empowering women beyond beauty. This is no typical pageant that diminishes the value of womanhood, but rather, one that puts the empowerment and inclusion of women and girls at the forefront of its mission.”