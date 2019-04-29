Bovibes Arts Factory Academy will on Workers Day, May 1, host the Lagos edition of its latest project, Nigeria Creative Arts Talent Hunt for Secondary School Students in Nigeria. The national youth project is aimed at giving Nigerian youths a lifeline to realize their dreams and also to compliment the efforts of the Federal and State Governments in expanding the roof of education through the creative industry.

The event will commence with a facility tour of Bovines Arts Factory Academy by parents, children, brands, government officials and members of the public while the talent hunt will commence thereafter at Comfort Place Hall, Addo Road, Ajah, Lekki, Lagos at 12noon.

The youth talent hunt will feature six major categories. They are music, dance, visual arts, acting, comedy and playing of musical instruments. The talent hunt is packaged to discover, identify, train and provide opportunities for creative students and youths to showcase their skills and ability and give full expression to their dreams.

Speaking, Ibe Boco, CEO, Bovibes Arts Factory Academy said: “The need to empower the younger generation is one innovation that Bovibes Entertainment has given maximum attention to activate. The talent hunt remains one of the key developmental elements designed to by Bovibes Arts Factory Academy to inspire and enhance student growth and the creation of employment through the creative industry in Nigeria.”

Peterson Agu, National Project Director said: “We are ready to create a new history among secondary school students in Nigeria as well as build the future leaders of the creative industry.

“Winners of the talent hunt will be rewarded with educational grants and will be enrolled for more training and exposure at the Bovibes Youth Creative Club, a hub for talented Nigerian youths.”