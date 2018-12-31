Gyang Bere, Jos

Security agencies have been directed to beef up security in Plateau State as the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, are set to receive decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Plateau State Chairman of APC, Hon. Latep Dabang, disclosed this on Monday in Jos while briefing journalists on the official flag-off of governorship campaign of. Simon Bako Lalong, scheduled for Friday at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos.

“Security agencies have been briefed on the need to beef up security in the entire state. The party will be playing host to a large number of dignitaries, including the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who are expected to receive a large number of decampees from the opposition party, the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) as well as other political parties.

“Top among the decampees includes some PDP local government chairmen, former members of the House of Assembly, governorship aspirants and supporters of different political parties across the state.”

Hon. Dabang explained that there was no vacancy in Plateau State Government House as the APC was prepared to retain power at the Presidency and Plateau State beyond 2019.

He noted that APC was not given any chance in 2015 but the party summon courage and sprang surprises by ousting the incumbent government, saying they were prepared to exhibit the same courage particularly now that they were in government.

“If we won election in 2015 when we were not in government, do you need somebody to tell you that we will win the 2019 governorship election in the state?”

He said the flag-off of the governorship campaign in the state would mark the beginning of massive mobilisation of Plateau residents from the grassroots to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC during the 2019 general elections.

“It is noteworthy that the official commencement of aggressive campaign for the re-election bid of our dear governor, captain of the Rescue Team on the Plateau, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, is a collective task that must be done in order to consolidate on his record-time achievements and move forward to the next level.

He noted that Lalong had taken the pains and carefully constituted members of his campaign team who would work assiduously to deliver Buhari and all APC candidates in the state.

Dabang said the flag-off would give the national and state Assembly candidates in the state the opportunity to start their campaigns across the 17 local government areas in the state.