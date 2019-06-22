All is set for the 4th edition of the annual comedy show, ‘Pencil Unbroken’, which is billed to hold at Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday June 23, 2019.

A production of comedian Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril aka Pencil and dubbed: ‘The Movie Edition’, the event boasts lots of side attractions including comic discussion of industry issues and rib cracking jokes from the finest of comedians like AY, Gordon, Seyi Law, Lasisi Elenu, Kennyblaq, I Go Die, Bash, Forever, and Eboh Bomb amongst others. Also, there will be electrifying performances from top musicians.