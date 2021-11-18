The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of Nigeria will on Friday November 19, 2021 make history in its efforts towards a N300 million fund raising to overhaul its activities as a truly professional body in line with global standards.

The event, a Gala Night, is scheduled for the Federal Palace Hotels & Casino, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a statement made available to the press on Wednesday signed by Dr. Tony Philmoore, the Director of the PGA of Nigeria it revealed the association’s target is well over N300 million to prosecute its agenda.

The statement reads in part: “The Association’s target is a N300 million and more; the fund is to enable the Association to prosecute The Nigeria Tour tournaments in 2022, with at least, one tournament in a month and a mega event that would attract global participation from the US PGA; European Tour among others in the year 2022.

“This development the PGA of Nigeria believes would enable it to attract bigger and better sponsorship/partnership deals even as it promised to make probity, transparency and accountability its watchword from the funds generated; the association also believes that with regular and quality tournaments, its players would also have the opportunity of improving their games and ranking, playing among the bests of the world in golf.

“Furthermore, amateur golf will feature in the Tour and youth will have the attention of the Tour for the development of the game.”

