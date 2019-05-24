All is set for the maiden edition of Power of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) Ride honorary awards and after party, which will take place at Barracuda Beach Resort, after Abraham Adesanya Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

The organiser of the event and CEO, BKleff Entertainment, Mr. Korede Balogun, said the essence of the event is to honour those who believed in the PVC ride advocacy and came all out to support it when he embarked on the campaign prior to the just concluded general elections.

In a statement by BKleff’s spokesperson, Clementina Olomu, Balogun said the forthcoming event is to further remind Nigerians and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the journey towards a successful election in 2023 starts now.

The Power of the PVC Ride is a private initiative aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the power of their PVCs, and the project took Balogun and his crew of bickers to some states of the federation where they enlightened people, using drama to drive home their messages.