Bunmi Ogunyale

Eighteen Lagos State secondary schools have been penciled down for the sixth edition of PwCChess4Change mentorship programme.

The Country Operations Partner, PwC, Mr. Pedro Omontuemhen, at a press parley in Lagos State, recently, assured that the firm will continue to solve important problem in the society, and the Chess4Change Programme is one of the pathways to solving the societal problems.

He mentioned further that during the mentorship programme PwC staff will volunteer hours to coaching and counselling students on various important life lessons.

Omontuemhen also assured that the eventual winners in the male and female categories would be sponsored for international competitions.

The Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman, Mr. Sola Aiyepekun, who was represented by Dr. Kayode Michael, harped on the importance of chess on mental development, stressing that the game helps students to be focused and improve their problem-solving skills.