The stage is now set for foremost saxophonist, Babatunde Balogun and his band, Saxtee Vibes to embark on a musical tour of the United States of America.

According to the trip’s organizer, Samuel Ekundayo, CEO of US-based Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment, the tour was postponed months back due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world.

“The first leg of the musical tour will see Saxtee Vibes performing at Alujo Nite at Atlanta Event Centre Opera; Annual AHBCA Awards at Expo Event Centre, Houston, Texas; Ijoko Agaba Nite at Kings Banquet Hall, Milwaukee; Ankara Nite in Texas; and Annual Yoruba Cultural Festival in Howel, Miami,” he explained.

Saxtee’s style of music is a blend of African rhythmic percussion, weaved in jazzy, ethnic and modern groove. The Ondo State-born artiste has featured alongside veteran musicians like Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, Sir Shina Peters, King Wasiu Ayinde, Queen Ayo Balogun and Adewale Ayuba.

He will also be performing at Cotonou, Republic of Benin on February 28.