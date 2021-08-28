All is set for the final selection of the theme song for the drama series, Money In The Game.

Produced by award-winning moviemakers, Dimbo and Karachi Atiya of Innovative Television Kontents, Money In The Game’s pre-production has started with the announcement of some top music and PR heavyweights who have been vested with the responsibility of selecting the theme song.

They include Audu Maikori, CEO, Chocolate City; Emen Ema, founder/CEO, One Management; Eddy Madaki, founder, EddiemPR, and rapper, Six Foot Plus.

Entries have been received from all over the country, while photography of the series is slated for November.