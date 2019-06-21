The Ogbonna family has announced the burial arrangments for the late Sir Vincent Ajuruchi Ekpemarachi Ogbonna, who passed away at the age of 86 recently.

According to a statement signed by Ogbonna Udoka Degualle, his first son, on Monday, June 24, a sing-song will be held by the Knights of St. Christopher at his compound in Umuokola, Umuehietta, Avu, Owerri West, at 4pm. Tuesday, June 25, a general service of songs will be held at the same venue at 4pm, while on Wednesday, June 26, body leaves Aladinma Mortuary in a motocade to Cathedral of the Transfiguration of Our Lord (CATAL) Owerri, for a 30-minute commendation service at 7am.

Lying-in-state follwows immediately at his country home in Umuokola, Umuehietta, Avu, at 8am.

Burial service/interment follows immediately at Emmanuel Anglican Church, Avu, at 10am. This will be followed immediately with a reception at IBC (Imo Broadasting Corporation/Orient FM Event Centre), Akanchawa Road, New Owerri Road, by Concorde Hotel.

Born on March 1, 1933, to Mr. Gabriel and Margret Ogbonna of Umuokola, Umuehieta Avu, he was a community leader who retired from the Federal Ministry of Works in 1993 after 30 years of meritorious service. He is survived by his wife, six children and many grandchildren.