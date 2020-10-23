The Ugeh family has announced the burial arrangments for the late Deacon Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ugeh, who passed away at the age of 63 recently.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Charles Uchenna Emmanuel Ugeh, his first son, on Monday, October 19, a service of songs was held on October 17, by Faith Revival Ministry World Outreach, aka Victory Christian Church, Lagos, at his residence by 4pm.

Also, on Friday, October 30, a general service of songs will be held at his maternal home in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, by 4pm, and on Saturday, October 31, his body leaves Ordua Mortuary, Ogwashi-Uku, in a motocade to Victory Christian Church,Agbor-Obi, for a 30-minute commendation service by 7am.

Lying-in-state follows immediately after the service at his residence in his maternal home, Ogwashi-Uku, by 10am.

Burial service/interment follows immediately at his country home in Ikuku-Agbor, by 11am. This will be followed immediately with a reception at his home in Ogwash-Uku.

He was born on May 20, 1957, to Mr Joseph Ugeh and Mrs. Helena Ugeh. He was part of the leadership of the Lands Association in Morogbo, a suburb of Lagos.

He retired from Union Bank, Tinubu Square, Lagos, in 1990 after 19 years of meritorious service. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, cousin, aunties and uncles.