All is now set for the official launch of the Sport and Media Development Network (SMED Network) scheduled to take place in Lagos today.

According to the chairman of the board of Trustees and media guru, Gboyega Okegbenro, all arrangments are in place for a successful Media Launch of the Non-Governmental Organisation to help youths to develop their talents.

“We are ready and I want to assure all that it will be an interesting season,” Okegbenro said.

“It is going to be one of its kind with some of the speakers coming for the launching. The likes of Segun Odegbami, who played for Nigeria for so many years, Onochie Anibeze, a season journalist who has covered so many international competitions, and Bukola Olopade, the former commissioner for sports in Ogun State, a renown sports business guru.

“Like I have been saying, I decided to come up with this idea after my experience covering various events across all the continents of the world.”

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He explained further that before going ahead with the formal registration of SMED Network with the CAC, he held wide consultations within and outside of Nigeria’s sport and media industry; including direct engagements with each of the members of the Board of Trustees.

He expressed profound appreciation to all BOT members for reposing huge confidence in him and accepting to serve as Trustees of SMED Network.

Former international, Segun Odegbami alongside Saturday Editor, Vanguard Newspaper, Onochie Anibeze, and former Ogun State’s Commissioner for Sports, Bukola Olopade, are all expected to deliver papers at the launch.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .