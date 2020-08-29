Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

All is now set for the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Sunday, August 30, for both international and local flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who took the first flight to the airport on Saturday, August 29, after the rehabilitation/expansion, with oil magnet, Prince Arthur Eze, said the commissioning would be historic.

The duo with a few officials touched the airport with a private jet 5N-PAZ, said to belong to Prince Eze at about 4:50 pm.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after a brief inspection of the runway, Sirika said that government was ready for reopening of the airport.

He said: ‘We are ready for tomorrow. We landed at the runaway safely and there is no problem at all.

‘This is the first flight that is landing after a long time and I am happy to be on board,’ he said, adding that the Federal Government was glad to have achieved the upgrade on time and on budget.’

Also talking to newsmen, Prince Arthur Eze expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving and making funds available for the project.

He reiterated that the President and indeed the Northerners love Ndigbo and appealed to the Igbo to love the Northerners as well.

He said: ‘We must love the north so we can live in peace.’