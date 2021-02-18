All set for take-off of first Enugu State flyover project

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Nike road T-Junction would be closed to traffic any time from now to pave way for the commencement of the flyover project at the junction by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration.

The flyover project is government’s last resort to unlock the perennial traffic nightmare in that axis and would expectedly make movement easy.

Already, the state government has constructed a link bridge and graded road between Ugbene 2 and Alulu which terminates at Nkwo Nike junction, just immediately after the Enugu East Local Government headquarters.

Gov. Ugwuanyi in the company of the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji; Chairman Enugu East Local Government Area, Hon. Alex Ugwu and others, inspected the newly constructed road which would serve as alternative route for motorists and commuters moving to Nike-Opi-Nsukka road from Trans Ekulu axis and its environs or those coming into Enugu town from Opi-Nsukka road.

He also inspected the readiness of another alternative route, Nike Lake-Amorji-Harmony Estate road which was constructed by his government last year and which commenced from opposite Nike Lake Resort and terminated at Emene Enugu.

Governor Ugwuanyi used the opportunity of the inspection ahead of the planned closure of T-junction for the flyover project take-off, to appeal to the jubilant crowd and hawkers to stop hawking by the road side to allow for free flow of traffic.

He ordered the immediate installation of road diversion signages on the two alternative routes to help road users who were not conversant with the alternative routes to find their way in and out of the city, while the construction work lasts.