There is excitement in the air as the much-awaited auditions for The People’s Hero reality TV show hold respectively on August 17 and 24 at Oakland Hotel, Enugu and Glo-Ran Hotel, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, Imo State.

According to the organisers, the reality show has a reward of N7 million, N2 million and N1 million respectively for the first, second and third winners. Although, registration to participate and vie for the grand prize can be done at the venue of auditions, for fast tracking, interested participants can also register online at www.thepeopleshero.ng.

An initiative of Hero lager beer, The People’s Hero is a reality show that seeks to reward creativity and originality in the culture of the southeastern and south-southern people through singing, dancing, acting and spoken words.

Speaking on the excitement the show has garnered among the youth, the Marketing Manager, International Breweries, Obumneke Okoli, said the show is for anyone who is fluent in English language, Pidgin English, Igbo or any indigenous language within the South East and South South regions of the country.

He, however, added that the show is open to Igbo and non-Igbo, who speak the language fluently, reside in the South East or South South regions, and understand the culture.

“We are excited to provide this rare platform as the brand is always seeking ways to delight the people. The People’s Hero offers the bridge to stardom and prosperity for thousands of youths who are very creative in their own rights but have not got a platform to showcase their skills and get handsomely rewarded for it,” Tolu Adedeji, Marketing Director, International Breweries, said.

Expressing his company’s readiness for the show, the Country Manager, Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Bada Akintunde Johnson, said all is set to host the thousands of young people who will be coming to Enugu and Owerri for the auditions.

“We have exciting activities lined up and in a short while, we will reveal the judges who are equally excited with great hope to see new heroes emerge from this show. Sufficient security measures have been put in place to ensure the auditions are hitch free and provide fulfillment for every participant,” Akintunde Johnson concluded.