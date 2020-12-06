The planned football coaches training and workshop being organised by TopPro Sports Management Limited is set to begin with the Zoom webnair on Monday, December 7, 2020.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of TopPro Sports Management Company, Ayodele Thomas, the likes of former Barcelona and Dutch star, Patrick Kluivert and a host of famous soccer coaches across Europe will be joining the zoom lecture.

He further expressed the event will be enjoying part sponsorship from FCT FA chairman, Adam Mouktar and Akintunde Tinubu, a member of Lagos Divisional Football Association.

Modalities for participation in the zoom webinar coaching workshop is free.The facilitators of the pro- gramme include, Spanish Aleksander Kowalczyk, a UEFA Pro Coach; Nnamdi Onuigbo, Assistant Coach Nigeria U17 men’s team and Roland Thomas, UEFA A Coach and Assistant Coach in TKS,Tonz, Poland.

Highlights of the webinar coaching session are training methodology, cost of coaching development, mental preparations, physical training and injury prevention.