After the success of the recently concluded Zenith Secondary School Swimming competition at the Ikoyi Club, all is now set for the primary school swimming contest, expected to take place on May 21 at the swimming pool section of the elite club.

According to the chairman of the swimming section of the club, Kunle Adeniji, all is set for the competition as he also praised the sponsors, Zenith Bank for their support.

It would be recalled that Grange School retained Zenith Bank/ Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming meet recently with Kalu siblings, Chukwudi and Chioma at the forefront of the Ikeja-based school’s triumph accounting for nine of their 21 medals – 13 gold, 7 silver and 1 bronze.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Adeniji stressed the importance of catching them young while revealing that some of the swimmers that competed in the secondary school meet have competed at the primary school level before.