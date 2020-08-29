Dickson Okafor

All Stars Football Club of Lagos led by its President, Daniel Oluchukwu recently visited So-Said Charity Homes at Ago Place Way, Lagos with food items and cash as part of it annual humanitarian gesture to the less privileged in fulfillment of it Social Corporate Responsibility.

On hand to welcome the club is Madam Roseline Banks, Administrator of the home on behalf of the founder Mrs. Felicia Martins; thanked them and expressed her gratitude to members of All Star Football club of Lagos for putting smiles on the face of the vulnerable motherless children. She commended the club for their visit to the home.

Highlight of the event was presentation of items which include cartoons of Indomie, bags of rice, beans, toiletries, water and cash.

The children expressed their desire to play football if given the opportunity hence the club has offered them that opportunity they have longed to showcase their God given talent in sports.

Responding, Oluchukwu explained the reason the club chose Motherless Babies home visit as the right place to visit now that the world is battling with Covid-19 pandemic, adding that many at this time have no food to eat.