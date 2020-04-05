Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians of its continued commitment to ensuring that those who tested positive for COVID-19 are given good medical attention.

The government also called on Nigerians to observe the necessary health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in order to stay safe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave the reassurance in a statement issued in Abuja by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye.

The government described the recent commendation of the strategies to curb the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic in the country by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, as a morale booster and laudable development.

VIDEO: Nigeria and some other developing countries have shown “remarkable capacity to respond” to #Covid19, says United Nations Secretary General @antonioguterres #FlattenTheCuve #WeWillBeatCovid19 pic.twitter.com/1nOYdc3BQN — Covid19 Updates by @NigeriaGov (@DigiCommsNG) April 4, 2020

“The chief scribe of the revered global institution while addressing a press conference on COVID-19 in New York, commended the Government of Nigeria for the prompt initiation and implementation of safety precautions through the setting up of new medical facilities such as isolation and testing centres to curtail the spread of the virus in Nigeria,” Nwonye said.