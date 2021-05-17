By Moses Akaigwe

World Car of the Year 2021. The all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 minivan has been named as the 2021 World Car of the Year (as voted for by 93 motoring journalists from 28 countries that make up the World Car Awards jury panel).

Ralf Brandstätter, the chief executive of Volkswagen Cars says: “We are particularly pleased about our ID.4 being named World Car of the Year. Not only because it is one of the most important car awards in the world but because the jury also honoured a great idea and a great team.

Vehicles eligible for the World Car of the Year award must be produced in volumes of at least 10 000 units/year, priced below the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and “on-sale” in at least two major markets, on at least two separate continents, between May 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021. Volkswagen vehicles are provided in the Nigerian market by Stallion Motors.

Luxury Car of the Year 2021. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class, meanwhile, has won the 2021 World Luxury Car crown. The fourth win for Mercedes-Benz and the second time the S-Class has won the title in the World Car Awards’ 17 year history.

Mercedes-Benz is repsented in the local market by Weststar Associates Limited

City Car of the Year 2021. The Honda e has been voted for as the 2021 World Urban Car of the Year, and this is good news for The Honda Place {Stallion Motors}.

The Honda e was chosen from an initial entry list of seven cars, but then a short list of three finalists that included the all-electric Honda e, the Honda Jazz and the Toyota Yaris.

Performance Car of the Year 2021. The Porsche 911 Turbo has been named 2021 World Performance Car of the Year. This is the seventh World Performance Car win for Porsche in the World Car Awards’ 17-year history.

The 911 Turbo beat all comers in an initial entry list of nine cars that included the Audi RS Q8 and the Toyota GR Yaris. This is also good news for Stallion {Porsche Centre Lagos}.

Design of the Year Award 2021. The Land Rover Defender scooped the 2021 World Car Design of the Year award. This is the sixth World Car Design of the Year win for Jaguar Land Rover. No other OEM has received as many design awards in the World Car Awards’ 17-year history. Previous Design awards were: 2019 – Jaguar I-PACE, 2018 – Range Rover Velar, 2017 – Jaguar F-PACE, 2012 – Range Rover Evoque and 2013 – Jaguar F-Type. Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are on the stable of Coscahris Motors.

The World Car Design of the Year category, and the corresponding award, highlight new vehicles with innovation and style that push established boundaries. This year, the cars eligible for the 2021 World Car Design of the Year award encompassed all the contenders in the other four award categories.

A design panel consisting of seven highly respected world design experts was asked to first review each candidate, and then establish a short-list of recommendations for the jurors’ final vote.