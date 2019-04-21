The NBA playoffs have been exactly one week in full swing as 16 teams have their sights set for the Finals. Yet for those franchises not so fortunate to make the postseason, free agency is certainly a topic of conversation. The 2019 free-agent class is expected to include several stars with a good amount of teams looking to fill those max slots this summer.

The league received quite a shake-up last season when LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, and Kevin Durant’s decision whether or not to stay with the Golden State Warriors could have similar implications.

There are some tricky details associated with free agency, however, similar with any collective bargaining agreement. That’s why we’re here to help you get all the details and answer all your questions before the feeding frenzy begins. We’ve also picked out the Top 20 potential free agents so you can start figuring out which player fits your team best.