By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used instant messaging apps in the whole world. Many these days have the most communication on WhatsApp and the company keeps bringing features and updates to make the experience easier and more enjoyable.

Here are the new Whatsapp features unveiled recently, which users will be receiving as they update their app:

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Group participants limit increased

WhatsApp users will now be able to add up to 512 people to a group. This was increased from the maximum 256 earlier fixed by the platform

Admin Delete

Although this may be controversial, this new feature allows group admins to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats. In cases where a group member sends an offensive message, the admin now has the power to ‘delete for everyone’.

Increased file sharing size

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Whatsapp users will now be able to send files up to 2GB in size at once on the app, which is a massive jump from the previous limit of 100MB.

WhatsApp reactions

The new reaction emojis will allow users to react with six different emojis on the platform: laughing face, red heart, surprised face, thumbs up, teary face, and hands together.

To use the feature, just long-press on a message and choose one of the displayed emojis. Just like Instagram, users can change their reactions to a different one by long-pressing the same messages and changing the emoji or just clicking on the same one to remove it.

WhatsApp also notes a few things about the Reaction feature: Users can only add one reaction per message, and it disappears when the messages disappear. Also, users will not be able to hide the reactions or the reaction counts. The recipients might see the reaction before you remove it or if removing it was not successful.

Larger voice calls

This feature allows a one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with all-new design for those times when talking live is better than chatting.