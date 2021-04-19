By Bimbola Oyesola

The multi-fund structure: Fund I, Fund II, Fund III, Fund V and Fund V, was introduced by PenCom to replace the previous Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Active and Retirees Funds. Each fund differs based on their overall exposure to variable income instruments such as equities. The goal is to ensure that every RSA holder has their pension funds being invested according to their age and investment risk profile.

Fund I

•Accessible to RSA holders below 50 years with a high risk appetite

•Up to 70% (maximum)of the RSA holders funds may be invested in variable investment instruments e.g. quoted equities, mutual funds among others

Fund II

•Accessible to RSA holders below 50 years with moderate risk appetite

•Up to 55% (maximum) of the RSA’s holders funds may be invested in variable investment instruments

Fund III

• Accessible. RSA holder who are 50 years and above but yet to retire from paid employment

• Up to 20% (maximum) or the RSA holder’s funds may be exposed to variable investment instruments

Fund IV

• Strictly for retirees

• Up to 10% (maximum) of the RSA holder’s funds may be invested in variable investment instruments

Fund V

The RSA Fund V is for contributors under the Micro Pension Scheme (informal sector).