Manager Sam Allardyce has dismissed suggestions that West Brom passed up the opportunity to sign Ahmed Musa because the Baggies felt that they had stronger players in his position.

Allnigeriasoccer.com broke the news and reported with certainty on Wednesday that the proposed deal taking the Super Eagles captain to the The Hawthorns hit a stumbling block due to financial reasons.

And Allardyce has confirmed as much, saying that West Brom were not in a financial position to reach an agreement with Musa and his representatives following the loan signings of Mbaye Diagne, Okay Yokuslu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Galatasaray, Celta de Vigo and Arsenal respectively.

“We’d already brought four players in, so it didn’t fall within our budget anymore,” Allardyce was quoted as saying by Birmingham Live.

“More players would have had to have left to have funded that one. It’s a shame that Musa didn’t get in or come in earlier, obviously because of Covid he couldn’t make it.

“He may have been one of the four that we brought in, but because he was the fifth it couldn’t get done.”

Musa, who has been on the lookout for a new club after mutually terminating his contract with Al-Nassr last October, is exploring other options before making a decision on his next career move.