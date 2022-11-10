From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Ismail Omipidan, has warned Osogbo Action Committee to desist from spreading falsehood that the government intends to dethrone the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji.

Omipidan said the group’s letter to the governor asking him to stay action on a ‘non-existent process’ is not only mischievous but also a wicked one deactivated designed to pitch the people against the governor and his government by agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), masquerading as community leaders.

He said, “the author of the letter, Chief Ajadi Badmus, has unfettered access to Mr Governor. If indeed he has the best of intentions, he ought to have found out from the governor before making his spurious claims.

“Recall that Chief Badmus had also authored a similar letter shortly before the July 16 governorship election wherein he claimed that the government had relocated the Airforce Base from Osogbo to Iragbiji. The wicked lie became the major weapon the PDP agents deployed to canvass for votes in Osogbo and its environs.

“Ordinarily, the Ataoja is directly under the supervision of the Osogbo Local Government. Therefore, the governor has no business per se with his office. Besides, the governor has no issues with Ataoja.

“To this end, I appeal to leaders of thought and clerics in Osogbo to endeavour to find out the truth, know the truth and act based on the truth.

“I endeavour the people to disregard the content of this fallacious letter as it does not fit the gentleman’s personality of a governor Osun people and the nation know too well,” Omipidan added.