WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Allegations of suspension has hit the camp of People’s Democratic Party in Oye Local Government Area (LGA) of Ekiti State as some members who claimed to be leaders in the area said an ally of ex-Governor Ayo Fayose, Samuel Omotoso, has been suspended from the party.

Omotoso, is a medical doctor and one of the lawmakers suspended indefinitely from the 5th Assembly for sundry offences, shortly after Governor Kayode Fayemi took over last year.

In the 5th Assembly, Omotoso represented Oye constituency 1 at the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti by the party, Dr Omotosho was suspended for allegedly engineering a parallel executive in Oye local government.

The letter conveying the suspension of the former lawmaker was unanimously signed by executives of PDP in Oye local government and chairmen of the 11 wards in the council.

According to the statement, “the party has consequently constituted a 3-man committee in strict adherence to the party’s constitution to investigate the allegation.

“The committee is to conduct an unbiased investigation and make necessary recommendations within two weeks on the allegation.'”

The party leaders, however, passed a vote of confidence on the PDP chairman in Oye local government, Mr Sunday Ojo, saying the era of imposition was over.

When contacted, Omotoso, former chairman, Ekiti Assembly Committee on Information, said the suspension was a child’s play, describing those behind it as jesters.

Omotosho noted that the leader of the group, who claimed to be chairman of the party at the local government level was earlier suspended by the State Working Committee of the party and had no statutory powers to suspend him.

“I want you to ignore the group as they were only seeking for relevance. The sponsor has been suspended by the most powerful political organisation in Ekiti, the SWC, so I don’t know where he got that power from.”