The media aide to the immediate past Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, has described the allegation that violent activities in Osun have been on the rise since his principal returned to Osun on Monday, January 2, as not only mischievous, but also wickedly calculated to smear the good name of Oyetola.

Omipidan said that all those around the Osun Governor spinning lies and making false claims against Oyetola needed to have their heads thoroughly examined.

He wondered if Oyetola was in town on the December 31st 2022 when Peoples Democratic Party’s thugs openly engaged themselves in a supremacy battle at the venue of the New Year crossover night.

Omipidan challenged the state government to name one violent incident that had taken place around Oyetola since Monday when he returned to Osun from his vacation.

He said: “It is on record that even the governor as the governor-elect had to issue a public caution to his supporters to celebrate moderately and stop visiting violence on innocent Osun citizens when they began attacking us after the announcement.

“But since then, it never abated. Contrary to their claims, political violence has been on the rise in the state since November 27 when they took over. The first one was recorded at the venue of the swearing-in on Sunday, November 27, when his men attacked Amotekun operatives. These violent incidents, some of which led to loss of lives, are well documented by the people of the state.”