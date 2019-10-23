Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senator Kabir Gaya has described allegation of sectionalism leveled against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as mere distration and urged Nigerians to ignore them.

Second republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, had alleged that Osinbajo, as acting president in 2017, appointed people from a section of the country and members of his church into government positions.

But Gaya told State House Correspondents after a private meeting with Osinbajo, said the allegation was unfounded and did not reflect the true position of things in the office of the vice president.

“I think the vice president should disregard this issue and continue working as the vice president and for Nigeria. I believe he should not be distracted,” he said

Gaya, who is also chairman, Senate committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), disclosed that the National Assembly might consider the de-registration of some political parties in Nigeria.

“Actually, we are going to de-register almost 85 political parties because they are not qualified. They don’t even have a counselor or a House of Assembly member; so all those parties should be de-registered,” he said.