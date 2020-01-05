Daniel Kanu

HON. Justice A. I. Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division has dismissed objections raised by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in Suit No. in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/77/2018, challenging the jurisdiction of the Court to hear the suit bothering on allegations of fraudulent insider dealing and lack of a transparent and competitive procedure in the award of contract for an Information Technology (IT) driven Value Added Tax (VAT) Revenue Generation from telecommunication operators to Active Solution Integrated Synergy Limited by FIRS.

The Plaintiffs (Omooba Olumuyiwa Sosanya and Hysit-TYJ Nig. Ltd, 1st and 2nd Plaintiffs respectively) had, through their counsel, Femi Aborisade, Esq, sued the FIRS, BPP, and Active Solution Integrated Synergy Limited (1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants, respectively) seeking orders of court to set aside the contract awarded by the 1st Defendant to the 3rd Defendant, which was only incorporated on 2nd December 2016, about one year after the plaintiffs had submitted their proposal to the 1st Defendant on 4th December 2015 and in contravention of section 42(1)(a) of the Public Procurement Act (PPA), which favours procurement of services from a supplier or contractor that has exclusive right in respect of supply of particular services or goods