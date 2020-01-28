Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Gwagwalada, yesterday adjourned till Thursday January 30, to decide on bail application by former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN) and two others who are facing trial over their alleged involvement in the Malabu oil deal.

Justice Abubakar Kutigi, fixed the date for ruling shortly after prosecution and defence in the suit addressed him on reasons bail should or should not be granted the defendants. Adoke and his co-defendants were on Thursday formerly arraigned before Justice Kutigi, on a 42 count-charge bordering on fraud and criminal breach of trust, among others.

In the charge number CR/151/2020, the Federal Government alleged that Adoke ,and other defendants received gratification to carry out a fraudulent oil deal. The other defendants are: Aliu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Ultra Deep Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Limited.

Adoke was alleged to have in August 2013 in Abuja while serving as a minister knowingly received United State Dollars equivalent of N300million which is reasonably suspected of having been unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code, Cap. 532.

Another defendant, Rasky Gbinigie, was accused of conspiring with Munamuna Seidougha, (at large), Amaran Joseph, (at large) and Dauzia Etete (at large), sometime in 2013, in Abuja, to dishonestly use as genuine the forged form CAC 7 and Board Resolution of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and the letter of resignation of Mohammed Sani ,to open a Bank account number, 2018288005 with First Bank of Nigeria Plc to receive the sum of $401,540,000.00.

However, they pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Following their plea of not guilty, prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga, prayed the court to order the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre, pending the commencement of trial. But counsel to the defendants pleaded with Justice Kutigi to order remand of the defendants with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The court granted the request and adjourned till Monday for hearing of the defendants’ bail applications.

When the matter was called yesterday, counsels to the defendants, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Mr George Ikoli (SAN) appearing for the first, second and third defendants respectively urged the court to admit their clients to bail because the alleged offences are bail able. They also argued that the defendants made themselves available to court. They urged the court to grant the defendants bail on conditions that they would be able to afford. However, counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Bala Sanga urged the court to deny the defendants bail because they are all flight risk. He argued that it took the prosecution a great deal of time to bring them to court for arraignment. Justice Kutigi, however, said ruling on the bail applications would be delivered on Thursday January 30.