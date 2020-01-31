Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Gwagwalada, Abuja, yesterday, granted bail to former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN) in the tune of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

Justice Abubakar Kutigi in his ruling also granted bail to A. Abubakar and Rasky Gbinige (2nd and 3rd defendants) pending the determination of corruption allegations against them. The 3rd defendant, Gbinijie was granted bail in the sum of N10 million.

Justice Kutigi maintained that the sureties must be responsible citizens that must depose to affidavits of means of livelihood, be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and must own verifiable landed properties worth the bail sum.

The court further ordered the sureties to tender their three-years tax clearance certificates, even as it seized the international passports of all the defendants, warning them not to travel out of the country without permission.

It held that the defendants must sign a written undertaking not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses and be available for trial at all times.

Justice Kutigi warned that breach of any of the conditions would warrant automatic revocation of bail. He dismissed a counter-affidavit the EFCC filed to oppose the release of the defendants on bail.