Following a motion of urgent national importance and consequent resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate an alleged secret account operated by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) with Unity Bank Plc during plenary last week, the Authority’s management has reiterated its stand that no such account is currently being operated. In a statement issued at the weekend, NPA also said it welcomes any investigation by the lower chamber on the matter.

NPA said that while awaiting communications from the House committees on Finance, Ports and Harbours on the proposed investigations, its position issued by management earlier this week that the unity bank account number: 0013680344, cited by the whistleblower, Mr Okpurhe, does not exist as evidenced by a February 12, 2020 letter from Unity Bank Plc.

“The NPA operates an account with Unity Bank Plc with account number: 0013670344 with a total sum of $1,057,772.03 as of December 4, 2019 and not $1,034,515,000.00 as alleged by the petitioner.