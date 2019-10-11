Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State House of Assembly has thrown out a petition alleging the receipt of $200,000 bribe by Moshood Oshun.

Oshun, representing Lagos Mainland Constituency 2, had been accused of collecting bribe from three companies to cover up for their non-performing contracts worth over N9 billion awarded to them by the immediate past Akinwunmi Ambode administration.

In a petition submitted to the Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, by an anti-corruption campaign organisation, Stop Corruption Now Initiative and signed by its president, Olakunle Omisade, Oshun was accused of collecting the said illicit money from contractors against established rules.

The said companies are: Quality Sanctuary Services Limited, Jane Rin International Services Limited and Blue Bridge Marine Services Limited.

Raising the matter under urgent Matter of Public Importance, yesterday, Tunde Braimoh said the speaker sent the petition to the Committee on Public Petition, LASIEC, Human Rights and Judiciary, which he chairs on Tuesday.

Braimoh said the address of the petitioner was not traceable and that there was no phone number where the petitioner could be located.

The committee then recommended that the petition be struck out because the petitioner was faceless, adding that members of the public should embrace decorum in approaching the House and beware of information in the social media.

It was then concluded that it should be thrown out by the House.