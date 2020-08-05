Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed the appeal filed by former Kano State House of Representatives member, Mr Farouk Lawan, seeking to terminate the $3 million bribery charges brought against him by the federal government.

In a unanimous decision, Justice Olabisi Ige held that the prosecution has made a prima facie case against Lawan that would warrant him to enter his defense in the three counts charges brought against him since 2013.

Justice Olabisi Ige, while holding that the defendant has a case to answer, said the decision of the lower court was well founded.

The judge said that contrary to the argument of Lawan, the prosecution evidence at the trial court was not in anyway discredited, hence the rejection of his no-case submission.

Farouk, who was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), was alleged to have collected $500,000 bribe from Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola.

He was alleged to have demanded $3 million dollars from Otedola in order to have his company’s name removed from the names of companies indicted in the fuel subsidy scam in 2012.