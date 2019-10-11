Farouk Lawan, a former Chairman of the House or Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Fuel Subsidy, yesterday filed a no-case submission in the alleged $3 bribe scam.

Lawan, through his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), yesterday filed the matter before Justice Angela Otaluka.

Ozekhome argued that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) failed to solidly establish the defendant’s intent to commit the offence he was charged with.

He further stated that the prosecution’s witnesses gave conflicting statements about the amount Lawan was alleged to have collected.

Ozekhome also said that the video evidence the prosecution presented was blurry and could not prove that the content of the envelope Otedola gave Lawan was money. He stated that the failure of DSS to arrest Lawan immediately was enough evidence that they had no evidence.

The prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, however, objected to the application. He told the court that the defence’s failure to accept the video evidence as being valid doesn’t negate the fact that the evidence exists and is true. He also said he has been able to prove that Lawan took money to perform a public duty that he was supposed to do. The judge adjourned the case till Octobeer 17 for ruling in the application.

Lawan is being prosecuted by the ICPC for allegedly collecting $500,000 out of $3 million bribe.

The money was said to have been requested to remove Otedola’s company’s name from the list of firms indicted by the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Fuel Subsidy in 2012.