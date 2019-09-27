“It was the panel that filed the charges. But we have been disbanded by President Muhammadu Buhari and directed to handover all our activities to the office of the AGF. In view of the new development, we believe that the office of the AGF will do justice to this matter, “ Ukpong said.

Collaborating this position, a lawyer from the office of the AGF, Abubakar Musa, told the court that the case file is in transition to the office of the AGF following the scraping of the SPIP by the president. He further informed the court that there was the need to harmonise all pending cases regarding the defendants by the office of the AGF. He, therefore, prayed for an adjournment to have access to the file and comply with the orders of the court.