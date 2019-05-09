Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The suit bordering on alleged misappropriation of $8,400 brought against the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick and four other officers of the federation by the Federal Government was yet to be assigned to any judge for adjudication.

The Federal Government had, through the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property led by Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, filed the case at the registry of the court against the NFF officials.

However, findings by SportingSun at the registry of the court revealed that the case was yet to be assigned to any of the Justices of the court for hearing.

The 17-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/93/2019 said the said amount allegedly misappropriated by the defendants was paid by FIFA to the NFF, as Nigeria’s appearance fees in the group stage of the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

Other defendants listed in the charge are the Secretary of the NFF, Sunusi Mohammed; the first Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi; the second Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and an executive member, Yusuf Fresh.

They were charged for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, theft, criminal misappropriation in respect of their handling of the $8,400 and N4 billion belonging to the NFF.

According to the charge sheet, the said offences were said to be committed contrary to and punishable under various provisions of the Penal Code (Cap 105) LFN.

The prosecution further accused the defendants of “moving dishonestly and intentionally the sum of about N4 billion” belonging to the NFF without the consent of the NFF.

In addition, they were further accused of failure and neglect to declare their assets contrary to and punishable under section 3(3)(a) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act, 2004.

Counsel to the Presidential panel, Dr. Celsius Ukpong filed the case on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The prosecution specifically accused Pinnick of appointing a company he had interest in, Financial Derivatives Limited, as a financial consultant to the NFF, contrary to Section 5 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

The SPIRPP said he was liable to be punished under sections 1(2) and 10(1)(a) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act, 2004.

Dikko was accused of allowing Mediterranean Sports Limited to be appointed as a marketing agent to NFF in violation of the same provision of the same Act.”