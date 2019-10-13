The victim was allegedly abducted on his was to his farm to pick his workers after close of office.

He was said to have been found dead with his body mutilated and dumped close to his farm’s truck he was said to have been driving when he was abducted.

The State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, ruled out a case of abduction,‎ saying it was probably a case of suicide as parts of the deceased body was bathed with acid.

“It is probably a case of suicide and nothing was taken away from him and also from his vehicle. You know the rate of suicide is very high and his cannot be an exception”, the police boss said, adding that investigation will be carried out by the command to ascertain what led to the death of Okolie.