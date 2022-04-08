From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a fresh N50 billion suit against the Federal Government over alleged violations of his fundamental human rights occasioned by his forceful abduction from Kenya and rendition to Nigeria.

The fresh suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2022/and dated March 7, 2022, was filed by his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

Listed as defendants are the Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Kanu took the action even as his trial resumes today (Friday) before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on alleged terrorism offences.

The suit is seeking among others, an order of the court directing the defendants to unconditionally release forthwith the plaintiff from the custody of the Department of State Security; an order of the court restraining the defendants, whether by themselves, their servants, privies, agents, representatives, or any other person whosoever; or by whatsoever name called, from taking any further step in the prosecution/trial of the plaintiff in Criminal Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, currently pending before Court No. 2, Federal High Court, Abuja.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, privies, representatives, or any other person whomsoever and by whatsoever name called, from further prosecuting or from further initiating any criminal proceedings or action against the Plaintiff; or from further arresting and or detaining the plaintiff on the same or similar offences, and the sum of N50, 000,000,000 as general damages and the sum of N100, 000,000 as the cost of this action.”