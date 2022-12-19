From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Egbema Traditional Council has faulted the claim of the leadership of the Warri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and some Ijaw lawyers under the auspices of Izon Lawyers Forum(ILF) on the alleged circumstances surrounding the kidnap of a purported ‘Agadagba-elect’, Napoleon Egin, describing it as a misrepresentation of facts.

Reacting to some of the issues recently raised in the media by the groups, Egbema Traditional Council, (the highest traditional decision-making body in Egbema kingdom), expressed disappointment that an enlightened body like NBA would allow itself to be misled by some mischief makers who are out to realize personal interest against the popular wish of the people.

Making its stand known in a statement signed by Chief Cyrus Olopele, Secretary Egbema Traditional Council of Chiefs, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, the body contested that the NBA leadership failed in its approach as it did not conduct thorough investigations into the issues raised before going to the media to misinform the public.

According to the statement; “Ordinarily, Egbema Traditional Council would have refrained from joining issues with anybody on the seeming attempt in some quarters to drag the name of Egbema Kingdom and her peace-loving people into needless controversy, which amounts to dissipation of energies.

“However, considering the fact that a group in the calibre of the Warri branch of the NBA could be apparently be misled to dabbling into a matter bothering on impersonation of the Agadagba of Egbema Kingdom, we could not afford to play the ostrich.

“We have been following developments relating to the kidnap of the Agadagba-elect of Egbema kingdom, Napoleon Sekegbekumor Egin, who spent two days in the hands of his abductors before he eventually regained his freedom.

“The Egbema Traditional Council is dismayed by the NBA Warri branch chairman’s apparent display of ignorance of issues and developments about the Egbema kingdom especially as it relates to the alleged kindnap of Mr Napoleon Egin in the kingdom, in spite of his claim of having followed developments on the matter.

“Has the NBA being an impartial group taken time to find out what happened? Lawyers are people of Justice and it’s the law that all sides must be heard. That’s fair hearing, a principle of law. This they never did.

“We wish to state categorically that the said publication is erroneous, misleading and uncalled-for, to say the least. Napoleon Egin has made it abundantly clear that at no time was he kidnapped; and, there is video evidence to this clarification on the kidnap story.

“A few days ago, the Palace of the AGADAGBA stated that it was “not aware of the kidnapping of any individual before and after the coronation of HRM Meshack Eseiyortegha Ubabiri, Bini Pere IV, Agadagba of Egbema Kingdom.

“The Palace of the Agadagba also alerted members of the public of an attempt to cause disaffection among the peaceful people of Egbema and the monarch while condemning in the strongest terms the impersonation of HRM Bini Pere IV, The AGADAGBA of Egbema, Amb. Meshach Eseidogha Ubabiri.

“Finally, the Egbema Traditional Council wishes to warn all and sundry, including the NBA Warri Branch, to steer clear of matters they had no clue nor sufficiently informed about, especially matters bordering on impersonation of the respected Egbema monarch.

“We have no AGADAGBA-elect in our Kingdom and we hope that this press statement will guide the NBA and the Izon Lawyers on the true position of things in the kingdom.”