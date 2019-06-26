The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s comments on some abductions being fuelled by politics as provocative and unfortunate.

On Sunday, in New York, the United States of America, at a meeting with Nigerians, Osinbajo said reports about kidnappings were exagerrated on social media while some were fuelled by politics.

Afenifere not only frowned at the vice president’s statement, the body urged him to seek God’s forgiveness for lying.

These were contained in a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting at the residence of the leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, capital of Ondo State.

The communique was read by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin.

Afenifere said it was overwhelmed by the reports of the traumatisation of the Yoruba people, allegedly by some Fulani herdsmen who are kidnappers and militia, all across the six states of the South West as well as Kwara and Kogi states.

Afenifere said: “All the reports provided clear indications of failure of the state as the security forces are largely incapable or unwilling to safeguard the lives of our people against these criminals as we are not aware of any of them who has been arrested or is under trial at the moment; just as all the Federal Government has done so far is to make excuses for Boko Haram and Miyetti Allah groups that have been accused of so many crimes against the people of Nigeria.

“It was against this backdrop that the meeting was scandalised by the opportunistic and provocative utterances of vice president Yemi Osinbajo, in New York, on Sunday, dismissing the danger we are faced with in Yorubaland, as well as by other zones in Nigeria, as being ‘politically motivated.’

“As if he is unaware that we are in a digital world, which explains why America and Britain have issued travel directives to their citizens not to travel to more than two thirds of Nigeria, the vice president, without much thought for his integrity stated that ‘with respect to general kidnapping which we have seen in parts of the country, again, this is not entirely new.

“In fact, some of the kidnapping stories you read or listen to are simply not true anywhere, some are fuelled by politics.”

The body described Osinbajo’s comments as unfortunate and alleged that the vice president has shamed the Yoruba people with “his very cheap politicking with the lives of Nigerians.”

“Aside from the daily tales of horror across Yorubaland in the hands of these Fulani marauders, the meeting (Afenifere) would like Osinbajo to answer the following questions: Is the report of the kidnap of a District Head from President Muhammadu Buhari’s town from May 1 (2019) till date politically motivated?

“Was the president speaking of another country when he handed kidnappers on the rampage to God?

“Was the former Health minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole, playing politics when his son was kidnapped? What politics was afoot when the Ondo State Governor recently announced that his convoy was waylaid by kidnappers?

“If he cannot answer these questions, he should kneel before his God and ask for forgiveness for violating ‘Thou shall not lie’ commandment.

“We further admonish him not to allow whatever ambition and political interest he serves to push him to make such infuriating comments as the number one man in the country again.”

The group called on president Buhari to be more proactive on the issue of security in the country.

Afenifere said the president should “separate the office of the president of Nigeria, which he occupies, from being also the grand patron of Miyetti Allah, which we suspect makes it very difficult for security agents to go after members of this group whenever they commit or are accused of crimes.”