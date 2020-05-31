Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has denied the accusation that his government has sold off the Ekiti State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Fayemi added that his government was just carrying out reconstruction of the building located at the Federal Capital Territory, which was allegedly abandoned by the administration of ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose and became rickety.

The PDP, had in a statement in Ado-Ekiti signed by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee in Ekiti, Diran Odeyemi, accused Fayemi of selling the building to an unnamed investor, describing as an act of financial recklessness and misgovernance.