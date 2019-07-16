Traders of newly constructed Rumuwoji (Mile One) and the Fruit Garden markets in Port Harcourt have hailed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for delivering on his promise to them.

The traders, who described Wike as a high-performing administrator, thanked him for the markets.

The Rumuwoji (Mile One) market, with modern facilities to aid trading in a conducive environment is an architectural masterpiece.

General Manager of SPG Construction, Bassam Dahdah, said the construction work started in August 2017, with all facilities in the market completed in February 2019.

He said the market, which has quality security infrastructure, water sprinklers to fight fire, fire station, cold room, clinic and storage facilities, is ready for commissioning .

A trader, Kate Ako, said the market is one of the best in the country.

Chairman of Rumuwoji (Mile One) Market Union, Eze Ndubueze, said Governor Wike will always be appreciated by Rivers traders for his commitment to their welfare.

“Wike effort as far as this market is concerned is excellent. This is the best market around. On behalf of the traders, I am telling the Rivers State governor, thank you. God will bless and keep him,” he said.

Fruit Garden Market Traders Union Chairman, Chigozie Nnodi, described Wike as the best thing to happen to Rivers traders.

“Since the market got burnt, the governor has carried us along. He empowered us with money to re-start our businesses after the loss. He promised to reconstruct the market and he has delivered a wonderful structure. We are looking forward to occupying the Market,” he said.

Abubakar Kebbi, Fruit Garden Market Task Force chairman, expressed happiness that Governor Wike delivered the market to the traders.