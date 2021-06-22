From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Ozzi Ward 7 in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Senator Ayogu Eze for allegedly playing anti-party politics.

The letter of suspension was addressed to the chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and signed by the executives of the Ward.

The letter was signed by Nwokedi Ugwoke, Chairman, Ejike Odo, Vice Chairman, Jonathan Abugu, secretary, Ugwuja Titus, Legal Adviser, Nnedinso Attah, Women Leader, Okwudili Ugwoke, Youth Leader, Peter Abugu, Disabled Leader, Okwudili Ali, Welfare Secretary and others.

A copy of the letter was also given to the National Secretary of APC in Enugu State and APC Igbo Eze North Local Government Area Secretary.

It reads: ‘This is to bring to the attention of our great party, the All Progressives Congress APC that Distinguished Senator Simon Ayogu Eze, who joined our great party on 13th August 2018 few weeks to the 2019 General Election has been vehemently working against the growth of the party in Ozzi Ward 7 in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State and thereby committed an offence punishable under Article 21 of the APC constitution.

‘That Distinguished Senator Simon Ayogu Eze has continued to breach the constitution of the great party under Article 21(2).

‘He has vehemently refused to recognize the elected ward chairman of our great party in the name of Mr. Nwokedi Paul Ugwoke since his entrant into the party on 13th August 2018 after losing his governorship aspiration under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Supreme Court to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on 16th of July 2018.

‘That Senator Eze in disobedience of the constitution of the lawful directives of our great party refused to participate in the election on the 9th of March 2019.’

Ward Chairman Nwokedi Paul claimed that Eze ‘has never contributed in any way to the growth and progress of the party also said that the ward made all attempts to bring him to reasoning.’

He also alleged that all the invitations extended to Senator Ayogu Eze, first on September 10, 2020, November 2020, December 8, 2020, and June 9th 2021 by the panel set up by the ward executives in Ozzi Ward 7 to investigate all the allegations against him were ignored by him.

‘Rather he directed the chairman of APC in Igbo Eze North in the name of Desmond Ayogu to prefer Oath of allegiance to one Mr Obeta Nduka on 16th June 2021; a new member from his former party, PDP camp who just registered with our great party in this recent revalidation, registration exercise that took place very recently without any form of indictment whatsoever by their member of the ward executive, stakeholders/leaders of the party as Chairman of Ozzi Ward 7.’

In its submission, the executive said: ‘Consequently, Article 21 (d) (1)is very clear in this situation. It says that the party shall have to impose sanctions on the members in accordance with the nature and gravity of their offence thereby giving rights as enshrined by the party constitution to the ward executive Ozzi Ward 7, Igbo Eze North Local Government Area to suspend Distinguished Senator Simon Ayogu Eze from our great party APC indefinitely.

‘We enjoin you to use your good office to stop Senator Eze from participating in any APC activities in Nigeria pending the lifting of his suspension by his ward executives.’

When contacted, Senator Eze declined to speak, stating that the Enugu State APC Caretaker Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye, would respond.