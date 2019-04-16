Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has passed a vote of no confidence in the party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, urging its national leadership to urgently take all the necessary steps and remove him from office.

The APC leaders accused the vice chairman of anti-party activities claiming that he has continued to romance and openly work for the opposition party, rather than the party

Publicity Secretary of the party, Bello Danchadi, who stated this in a statement in Sokoto, on Sunday, added that the decision was taken after a meeting at the weekend.

Danchadi noted that the executive committees of the party, chairmen in the 23 local government areas of the state, as well as elected national and House of Assembly members, in the APC, reached an agreement on the issue.

“The committee members condemned the actions of the national vice chairman in charge of the zone, Mallam Inuwa Abdulkadir, and unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in him, sequel to sustained and flagrant anti party activities.

“The party regretted that Abdulkadir has continued to romance and openly work for the opposition party, rather than his supposed party, the APC.

“Leaders of the party have, therefore, called on the national leadership of the APC to urgently do the needful, take all the necessary steps to remove Abdulkadir from office,” he said.

Danchadi further stated that the APC committee also passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko in the state.

The APC Publicity Secretary expressed reservation over acts of intimidation against civil servants perceived to be sympathetic to the APC by the state government.