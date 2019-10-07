A Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Monday granted self bail to a Kannywood actress, Maryam Aliyu, who allegedly assaulted her colleague.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir also imposed a N50,000 bond on Aliyu as permitted according to the provisions of sections 302 and 297 of the Sharia Penal Code.

The Judge also ordered both parties to settle their differences and write an undertaking to live peacefully and report back on by until Oct. 17.

Earlier, the complainant, Ms Rahinatu Audu, also a Kannywood actress, told the court that on Oct. 3, Aliyu slapped her twice and kicked her during an altercation.

The defendant, Aliyu, through her counsel, Adamu Bala, prayed the

court to grant his client bail on liberal terms and give him time to settle the parties. (NAN)