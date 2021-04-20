From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has commenced the probe of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, over an alleged assault of Clement Sagwak, a security guard at Banex Plaza, Wuse Two, Abuja. The incident happened on March 29, 2021.

Already, the assaulted security guard, has also petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate the Chairman.

The decision of the Senate, followed a petition read and submitted on the floor of the upper legislative chamber by the senator representing the victim, Istifanus Gyang. The senator represents Plateau North.

Mr. Sagwak, in an April 9 petition signed by his lawyer, Samuel Ihensekhien, accused the CCT chairman of abuse of power, assault, torture, and ‘xenophobia’.

Mr Umar was caught on camera physically assaulting Mr Sargwak, at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja, on March 29.

Mr Umar, who presides over the trial of public officers accused of breach of code of conduct, was seen in the five-minute viral video clip, slapping and kicking the security guard, following an altercation that ensued between them over a parking space on the premises of the plaza.

The senator while making a strong case, said the victim is asking that justice must be served and urged his colleagues to give the petition a speedy consideration.

Ruling on the petition, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said since the victim was yet to seek for any judicial remedy, the Red Chamber will therefore wade in.

He referred the matter to the Senate committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions. The committee is expected to submit a report to the Senate in four weeks.